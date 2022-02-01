Oklahoma Gov. Stitt declares State of Emergency for winter storm

TULSA, Okla. — Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt declared a State of Emergency for all 77 of the state's counties Tuesday evening ahead of an incoming winter storm.

The Executive Order temporarily suspends requirements for size and weights permits of oversized vehicles transporting materials and supplies used for emergency relief and power restoration.

It's in effect for seven days unless an extension is needed.

>> Find the latest Green Country forecast

Several Tulsa area schools already announced plans to either shift to distance learning or cancel classes altogether in response to the storm.

Tulsa Public Schools canceled classes through Friday.

MORE >>> Winter Weather 2022: School closings as Green Country prepares for storm

Drivers who have to be out on the roads in the snow and ice during and after the storm should prepare accordingly.

An emergency "go bag" should be in any car that will be on the road during the winter weather event.

MORE >>> Emergency supply kit: What to have in your car in winter weather

Trending Stories:

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --