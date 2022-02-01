Watch
Oklahoma Gov. Stitt declares State of Emergency for winter storm

Sue Ogrocki/AP
FILE - In this Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021 file photo, Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt talks with the media in Oklahoma City. A new legislative watchdog agency has delivered a scathing report on how Stitt's administration spent millions of dollars of federal coronavirus relief funds. The report is particularly critical of spending on things loosely connected to the pandemic. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File)
Kevin Stitt
Posted at 5:40 PM, Feb 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-01 18:40:46-05

TULSA, Okla. — Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt declared a State of Emergency for all 77 of the state's counties Tuesday evening ahead of an incoming winter storm.

The Executive Order temporarily suspends requirements for size and weights permits of oversized vehicles transporting materials and supplies used for emergency relief and power restoration.

It's in effect for seven days unless an extension is needed.

Several Tulsa area schools already announced plans to either shift to distance learning or cancel classes altogether in response to the storm.

Tulsa Public Schools canceled classes through Friday.

Drivers who have to be out on the roads in the snow and ice during and after the storm should prepare accordingly.

An emergency "go bag" should be in any car that will be on the road during the winter weather event.

