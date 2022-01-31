Winter Weather 2022: Schools prepare for Green Country storm

TULSA, Okla. — Inclement weather headed through Green Country this week is prompting local school districts to prepare ahead of the storm.

Jenks Public Schools announced Monday that they're prepared to have classes shift to distance learning later this week if necessary.

"With advance notice of this possible multi-day weather event, Chromebooks (for grades 3-6) and/or other educational resources will be sent home with students on Tuesday afternoon," the district wrote in a letter to families on Monday.

"Distance learning qualifies as an instructional day therefore, the day(s) do not need to be made up at the end of the school year in order to meet the state-mandated number of school days. However, please know, there may be future situations where JPS does not have advance notice of the need to close school making it necessary to use a weather day instead of distance learning."

