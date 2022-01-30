Tulsa Police investigating shooting with multiple victims

TULSA, Okla — Just after midnight on Sunday, January 30th, Tulsa Police Officers responded to the area of East 46th Street North and North Peoria Avenue for reports of a shooting.

According to the report, two victims were transported to a local hospital by a private vehicle following the shooting.

One victim, Isaiah Jones, was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The second victim survived and left the hospital on his own accord.

A third shooting victim was found at the scene and was transported to another local hospital.

The investigation showed the three victims were involved in a shootout with each other.

Anyone with information, please contact Crime Stoppers at (918) 585-5209.

