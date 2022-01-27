Apartment fire ruled arson, one suspect arrested

TULSA, Okla. — An apartment fire leaves nearly two dozen families looking for a place to say, one firefighter injured, and one person in custody early Thursday morning.

24 units at Cobblestone Apartments near 51st and Memorial have been destroyed by the fire, but all the residents and several animals were able to get out of their apartments, according to the Tulsa Fire Department.

One firefighter was injured by slipping on some water and falling from the third floor to the second. The firefighter injured his ankle and has been taken from the scene to be checked out.

Tulsa Fire Public Information Officer Andy Little says that residents have told TFD there was a party and the suspect was asked to leave. The residents then said the suspect then came back and started the fire.

“Reported heavy flames and fire showing from the center of the stairwell spreading up to the roof. We initiated a quick search and rescue and removed all the occupants from the structure," says Matlock. "The fire had already broken through the roof so we went to a defensive mode to contain it to the building of origin. We had good success of containing to the building and we evacuated all units.”

Matlock says the Red Cross has been called to help find a place for the displaced residents.

At this time, the cause of the fire is being ruled as arson. The suspect is now in custody.

An investigation is ongoing.

