Tulsa police looking for stolen Shelby Mustang worth more than $200k

Tulsa Police Department
Tulsa police say someone stole the rare 1967 Shelby Mustang GT outside of downtown in the city's Pearl District on Jan. 7, 2022.
Shelby Mustang GT
Posted at 4:37 PM, Jan 12, 2022
TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Police Department is looking for a stolen car they say is worth more than $200,000.

Police say someone stole the rare 1967 Shelby Mustang GT outside of downtown in the city's Pearl District on Jan. 7.

The black car with white racing stripes down the middle has a black interior with aftermarket gauges and a 4-speed manual transmission.

Police say it has a 4-speed manual transmission, a loud exhaust and a "Voodoo Camshaft" sticker on the rear spoiler.

