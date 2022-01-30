McAlester police officer battles COVID-19

MCALESTER, Okla. — A McAlester police officer is fighting for his life in the hospital after a 2 week battle with COVID-19.

"At this point, it's a matter of life and death," said Shelley Kelley, Officer Danny Kelley's wife.

Danny Kelley, a 13-year veteran of the McAlester Police Department was diagnosed with COVID-19 on January 14th.

His wife, Shelley, says he had mild symptoms the first 5 days, then on the 6th day his condition got worse.

He's unconscious on a vent in the ICU at a hospital in McAlester.

"He's sick. He's sick. At this point, the ECMO is going to be our only hope," said Shelley.

Shelley says they're still waiting for Danny to be transferred to a Tulsa hospital to get treatment from an ECMO machine, but staffing challenges are making it difficult.

"I'm heartbroken. I'm at my wits end. I'm tired. I'm angry," said Shelley.

Shelley says the McAlester police family has supported her family through this difficult time, hosting a prayer vigil outside the hospital and checking on her and bringing her food.

"Any need that we have had they have met above and beyond," said Shelley.

Shelley says more than anything she wants her husband to get the treatment he needs so he can come back home.

"He is a big man with an even bigger heart. He would give the shirt off of his back for anybody. He is a well-loved man," said Shelley.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --