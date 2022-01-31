Emergency supply kit: What to have in your car in winter weather

TULSA, Okla. — Winter weather can bring create hazardous conditions for anyone if they have to go out and brave the ice and snow.

Anyone who has to commute before, during or after a winter storm should be sure to prepare for dangerous conditions with an emergency supply kit to keep in their car.

>> See the latest Green Country forecast here

The National Weather Service suggests drivers keep the following items readily available during a winter weather event:

Cell phone charger

First aid kit

Jumper cables

Tire chains or snow tires

Flares

Water, snacks

Flashlight

Boots, mittens, warm clothes

Blanket

Tow rope

Full tank of gas

Bag of sand or cat litter

Shovel, ice scraper, snow brush

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --