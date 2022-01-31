Emergency supply kit: What to have in your car in winter weather

TULSA, Okla. — Winter weather can bring create hazardous conditions for anyone if they have to go out and brave the ice and snow.
Anyone who has to commute before, during or after a winter storm should be sure to prepare for dangerous conditions with an emergency supply kit to keep in their car.
The National Weather Service suggests drivers keep the following items readily available during a winter weather event:
- Cell phone charger
- First aid kit
- Jumper cables
- Tire chains or snow tires
- Flares
- Water, snacks
- Flashlight
- Boots, mittens, warm clothes
- Blanket
- Tow rope
- Full tank of gas
- Bag of sand or cat litter
- Shovel, ice scraper, snow brush
