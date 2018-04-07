Earthquake felt in Northeast Oklahoma

Winter Weather Advisory issued April 7 at 11:26AM CDT expiring April 7 at 3:00PM CDT in effect for: Choctaw, Haskell, Latimer, LeFlore, McIntosh, Muskogee, Okfuskee, Okmulgee, Pittsburg, Pushmataha, Sequoyah

Winter Weather Advisory issued April 7 at 10:03AM CDT expiring April 7 at 12:00PM CDT in effect for: Atoka, Canadian, Carter, Cleveland, Coal, Garvin, Grady, Hughes, Johnston, Kingfisher, Lincoln, Logan, McClain, Murray, Oklahoma, Payne, Pontotoc, Pottawatomie, Seminole, Stephens

Winter Weather Advisory issued April 7 at 9:59AM CDT expiring April 7 at 12:00PM CDT in effect for: Adair, Cherokee, Choctaw, Creek, Haskell, Latimer, LeFlore, McIntosh, Muskogee, Okfuskee, Okmulgee, Pittsburg, Pushmataha, Sequoyah

Freeze Warning issued April 7 at 9:28AM CDT expiring April 7 at 1:00PM CDT in effect for: Choctaw, Creek, Haskell, Latimer, LeFlore, McIntosh, Muskogee, Okfuskee, Okmulgee, Pawnee, Pittsburg, Pushmataha, Sequoyah, Tulsa, Wagoner

Freeze Warning issued April 7 at 9:28AM CDT expiring April 7 at 5:30PM CDT in effect for: Adair, Cherokee, Craig, Delaware, Mayes, Nowata, Osage, Ottawa, Rogers, Washington

Freeze Warning issued April 7 at 9:28AM CDT expiring April 8 at 9:00AM CDT in effect for: Adair, Cherokee, Craig, Delaware, Mayes, Nowata, Osage, Ottawa, Rogers, Washington

Winter Weather Advisory issued April 7 at 5:56AM CDT expiring April 7 at 12:00PM CDT in effect for: Beckham, Blaine, Caddo, Canadian, Carter, Cleveland, Coal, Comanche, Custer, Dewey, Ellis, Garvin, Grady, Greer, Harper, Hughes, Johnston, Kingfisher, Kiowa, Lincoln, Logan, McClain, Major, Murray, Oklahoma, Payne, Pontotoc, Pottawatomie, Roger Mills, Seminole, Stephens, Washita, Woodward

Winter Weather Advisory issued April 7 at 3:41AM CDT expiring April 7 at 12:00PM CDT in effect for: Adair, Cherokee, Creek, McIntosh, Muskogee, Okfuskee, Okmulgee

Winter Weather Advisory issued April 7 at 3:41AM CDT expiring April 7 at 12:00PM CDT in effect for: Choctaw, Haskell, Latimer, LeFlore, Pittsburg, Pushmataha, Sequoyah

Freeze Warning issued April 7 at 3:40AM CDT expiring April 8 at 8:00AM CDT in effect for: McCurtain