Earthquake felt in Northeast Oklahoma

The USGS is reporting a magnitude 4.6 earthquake hit Oklahoma.
It happened about 13 miles west of Perry around 7:15 a.m. Saturday.
Some of the cities where people have felt it include Tulsa, Glenpool, Broken Arrow, Jenks and Oklahoma City.
