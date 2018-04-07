Earthquake felt in Northeast Oklahoma

9:52 AM, Apr 7, 2018
2 hours ago
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

The USGS is reporting a magnitude 4.6 earthquake hit Oklahoma.

It happened about 13 miles west of Perry around 7:15 a.m. Saturday.

Some of the cities where people have felt it include Tulsa, Glenpool, Broken Arrow, Jenks and Oklahoma City.

 

 

 

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

 

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top