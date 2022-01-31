Man arrested, three bodies found in Cherokee County

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Okla. — District Attorney Jack Thorpe's office filed charges Monday against Robert Edwin Lewis in connection with three bodies found in Cherokee County.

Investigators found the bodies of Quinley Lamb, Brian Shackleford, and Deanna Tippey near Eldon over the weekend.

The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office received a call on Jan. 28 from Jimmy Lamb saying he was walking in the woods and found the body of his sister Quinley Lamb.

Lamb and the ex-wife of Robert Lewis took investigators to a property Lewis owns in the area where two more bodies were found.

Investigators arrested Lewis and he later told Cherokee County deputies that he'd killed three people, according to an affidavit.

Deanna Tippey was buried on one side of the property and Quinley Lamb and Brian Shackleford were buried together in a separate hole.

A medical examiner will determine the causes of death.

Lewis is charged with three counts of First-Degree Murder.

