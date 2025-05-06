Oklahoma Dept. of Mental Health seeks $23 million for payroll amid budget crisis

TULSA, Okla. — The Oklahoma State Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services (ODMHSAS) is seeking more than $23 million to cover payroll expenses for its staff for the remainder of the fiscal year, which ends June 30. However, confidence among department officials and lawmakers regarding this request remains low amidst ongoing budget challenges.

In a hearing May 5, ODMHSAS Commissioner Allie Freisen highlighted the urgency of the situation, saying, "We will need a supplemental [funding request] at this time to make payroll for the rest of the fiscal year." The financial pressure comes as the department employs over 2,000 staff members who provide critical services to nearly 200,000 Oklahomans facing mental health crises or substance abuse issues.

2 News has been closely following the developments surrounding the budget crisis. She recently spoke with Representative Melissa Provenzano of Tulsa, a member of the committee overseeing the budget.

Previous Coverage>>>Representatives still looking for answers within the ODMHSAS budgeting

Provenzano expressed concerns over the lack of transparency stemming from the discovery of a $63 million shortfall.

"We need to get a better handle on what that chunk looks like, because if they continue to provide services and not get reimbursed, they're going to have to start laying off folks," Provenazno said.

Local organizations such as Grand Mental Health and Family and Children Services are already feeling the strain as they wait for timely funding from state services.

"And I think we all know that we might not have a job for very long," Provenazno said.

Freisen acknowledged the complexities of the financial crisis, "These numbers are changing not because we’re indecisive or unorganized, but because we are, for the first time in a very long time, uncovering the full depth of financial instability that has been hidden under layers of dysfunction," Freisen said.

Despite the ongoing challenges, lawmakers have indicated that they will provide the requested $23 million to help cover payroll until the end of the fiscal year. As these discussions continue, the impact on Oklahoma’s mental health services and the employees who provide them remains critical.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

