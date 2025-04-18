Representatives still looking for answers within the ODMHSAS budgeting

TULSA, Okla. — Funding for the Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services (ODMHSAS) has become a point of confusion and concern among state lawmakers. Representative Melissa Provenzano, along with 12 other House members, is seeking clarity amid a significant budget shortfall that has left many questions unanswered.

Initially, ODMHSAS reported a staggering $43 million deficit but has since revised its request to $6.2 million to keep operations afloat through the end of the fiscal year.

"We just dipped our toes into the water," Provenzano said about the meeting.

During a recent budget hearing, Commissioner Allie Freisen revealed that bonuses intended for service providers were mismanaged. “This was not operating as a bonus or an incentive payment,” Freisen said.

Provenzano argued that these bonuses were essential, given that the agency had not seen a budget increase in seven years. She raised concerns about when the department became aware of its budget errors, noting discrepancies in the timeline provided by officials.

“The Commissioner indicated that they noticed the issue about six weeks ago, but initially there were varying reports of when this concern was realized,” Provenzano said. “At first, we heard December, then January, then February. We became aware about four weeks ago. I don’t know what to tell you.”

With a considerable lack of oversight, Provenzano and other lawmakers are demanding accountability for the mismanagement. “Who really needs to be held accountable? That’s a question I think everyone is asking,” she said.

Provenzano emphasized the urgency of ensuring that critical mental health services remain intact. “The first order of business has to be, what do we do to keep services on track for Oklahomans."

As the situation continues to evolve, the committee plans to hold another meeting next week with ODMHSAS Chief Financial Officer to further examine the department's financial status.

