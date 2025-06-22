Oklahoma lawmakers respond to news of U.S. bombings in Iran

TULSA, Okla. — Shortly after news broke that the United States bombed three nuclear sites in Iran, lawmakers in Oklahoma began posting messages of support to social media.

President Trump announced the bombings just before 8 p.m. Eastern time on June 21.

Governor Kevin Stitt shared a photo and Truth Social post from the president and said, in part, "President Trump showed peace through strength and our world is safer for it."

Oklahoma Senator James Lankford shared a tweet from the president with the message, "I continue to be grateful for the skill and professionalism of our United States service members."

Oklahoma Senator Markwayne Mullin also shared a message on social media, saying, "America First, always."

President Trump addressed the nation just after 9 p.m., sharing details about the bombings.

