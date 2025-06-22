Bernie Sanders to Tulsa crowd: 'Oklahomans do not want more wars'

TULSA, Okla. — Independent Vermont senator and former presidential candidate Bernie Sanders was handed a letter onstage with the president's announcement of military strikes on Iran during his Tulsa rally on June 21.

After an assistant handed the letter, Sen. Sanders paused a moment before informing the crowd and strongly condemning Pres. Trump's order.

"The people of Oklahoma and the people of Vermont do not want another war," the senator said to applause.



The rally was part of the senator's "Fighting Oligarchy" tour of cities throughout the country, mostly in cities with republican congressional leaders.

Organizers said 5,500 people attended the June 21 event at Arvest Convention Center (formerly Cox Convention Center).

2 News Oklahoma

Sanders, who started by praising the legacy of Oklahoman musician Woody Guthrie, said he is also working to recruit progressive candidates to run for office nationwide.



"You want to spread the message to as many people as possible, not just blue districts, red or purple districts," Ambula Odanga of Claremore told 2 News. "You just make sure you can get the message to as many people as you possibly can."

The band "The Get Up Kids" were musical guests before Sen. Sanders spoke.

Introductory speakers included Tulsa Public Schools board chair Stacey Woolley, Tulsa Classroom Teachers Association president Shawna Mott-Wright, and Oklahoma AFL-CIO president Jimmy Curry.

