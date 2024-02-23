Oklahoma 'AI Bill of Rights' passes House committee

TULSA, Okla. — Artificial intelligence is advancing rapidly. With that in mind, Oklahoma lawmakers are trying to get ahead of the curve on regulations.

Three legislators, including Tulsa’s Jeff Boatman, introduced the AI Bill of Rights designed to protect the data of Oklahomans, and make AI systems more transparent.

2 News caught up with Tyrance Billingsley, of Black Tech Street, who hosted an AI symposium Thursday afternoon.

"Everything in the world that exists was built by a mind," Billingsley said, "We’re talking about artificial minds that can process information quicker and recognize things that people can’t."

Kenneth Brandt was one of the symposium's attendees.

"I think it’s really important to dig in, really see how it’s going to be used, but we don’t really have any legislation or laws against AI," Brandt said.

Rep. Boatman's legislation aims to change that.

"In Oklahoma, we have a big opportunity to be a leader in this area," Boatman said, "We’re a great state for data we have a ton of fiber capacity, we’re great to build out data centers."

It lists eight rights.

1. The right to know when Oklahomans are interacting with AI as opposed to a real person.

2. The right to know, and opt-out, of data usage for AI purposes.

3. The right to know if a document was generated by AI.

4. The right to know when an image is AI generated.

5. A requirement for content-sharing mediums to leave watermarks or taglines, depicting AI generation.

6. The right to know the policies of companies that heavily use AI.

7. The right to approve any AI generated content using their likeness.

8. The right not to be subject to algorithms that "discriminates based on age, race, national origin, sex, disability, pregnancy, religious beliefs, veteran status, or any other legally protected classification."

"I think the upside is, we’re due for a humanity renaissance, but the downside is [AI] could be used to exploit people who are not knowledgeable about it," Brandt said.

Boatman says lawmakers failed to get ahead of the curve on social media and the like.

"We’re going to companies and saying 'Hey, you know, we’ve been doing it this way for 10 or 15 years, we’d really like you to change,' and that’s hard for companies to do," Boatman said.

This time, lawmakers are aiming for proactivity over reactivity. Boatman says this is no way a knock on AI. He and other lawmakers are excited for its prospects. Gov. Stitt said Oklahoma has the potential to be the "AI capital of the nation."

