Oklahoma AG files lawsuit against Allstate, accuses insurer of wrongfully denying claims

CLEVELAND COUNTY, Okla. — Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond has filed a lawsuit against insurer Allstate, accusing the corporation of wrongfully denying or underpaying claims filed by Oklahomans.

Drummond filed a similar lawsuit against State Farm last month.

In both lawsuits, Drummond alleges that both Allstate and State Farm violated the Oklahoma Consumer Protection Act and the Oklahoma Racketeer-Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act.

Drummond accuses the corporations of creating internal programs that reduce claim payments while maximizing profits.

“This lawsuit is about protecting Oklahoma homeowners and holding insurance companies accountable when they fail to honor the promises they make to policyholders,” Drummond said. “Consumers pay their premiums expecting their insurance company to be there when disaster strikes. When insurers put profits ahead of policyholders, it's hardworking families and individuals who ultimately pay the price.”

In the petition against Allstate, Drummond alleges that the insurer stripped licensed adjusters of their authority to approve coverage of losses, and in some cases, allowed third-party providers to approve coverage, who are not authorized to do so.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

