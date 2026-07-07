Garth Brooks announces first tour in 8 years

TULSA, Okla. — Country super star and Oklahoman Garth Brooks is going back on tour.

The icon announced the 'Blame It All On My Roots' arena tour which kicks off in Indianapolis in August.

“Going back into the arenas is about putting the stadium show in a box,” says Brooks. “The excitement gets multiplied by the intimacy. Every seat is a great seat. This is personal.”

Organizers call this "a full-scale return to the arenas that made him a legend, featuring the return of the iconic drum pod and the production that changed live music forever."

The tour is also going to be recorded as part of a new approach to capturing live shows.

Brooks last tour, The Stadium Tour, started in 2018 and ended in 2022. He played the BOK Center on the tour before that one, in 2015.

2 News talked to him when he announced his return to Tulsa:

General on-sale begins July 17 at 10 a.m. ET at www.ticketmaster.com/garthbrooks or through the Ticketmaster app.

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