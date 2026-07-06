When April Woods and her son Michael Alsabrook came across a dangling egret last week in Owasso, the bird was in serious trouble.

"We drove over here and assessed the situation trying to figure out how are we going to get out here to this bird," Woods said.

WATCH: Owasso residents save egret tangled in fishing line

Owasso residents save egret tangled in fishing line

What they discovered was even worse than they first thought.

The egret wasn't just stuck — it was tangled in fishing line believed to be from a recent competition, wrapped so tightly around its wing that every attempt to fly made the situation worse.

"When he tried to fly out, it was wrapped up all in his wing and he couldn't get through," Woods said.

Alsabrook knew he had to act fast.

The animal lover stripped down and prepared to wade into the murky water, but the conditions were treacherous.

"I started getting into the water but it was really mossy and stringy all over my body and so I couldn't swim with the loppers at the same time," Alsabrook said.

That's when neighbor Dakota Pruitt stepped up to help.

Together, the two carefully freed the distressed bird.

"Dakota and I untangled the bird for maybe 5 minutes and then we put it back up on the bank there," Alsabrook said.

The egret's silent struggle made the rescue even more emotional.

"When we pulled up he was crying out for help and with no actual voice, that's sad," Alsabrook said.

The egret is now recovering with the guidance of Wild Heart Ranch, and Woods says the wing appears to be healing well.

She hopes the rescue serves as an important reminder.

"Pick up your trash. If you're going to fish, please pick up your fishing lines, the hooks, your bobbers, and let's keep it clean," Woods said.

Wildlife officials say fishing line is one of the most common hazards for water birds.

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