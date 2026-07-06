TULSA, Okla — While the 4th of July is a fun celebration for many, it's not as fun for our furry friends. Animals run away or go missing on 4th of July weekend more than any other time of year, according to ASPCA. This most recent celebration was no exception.

Several animals ran away from home from the loud sounds that fireworks can bring.

WATCH: 4th of July is the top day for lost pets: How to prepare and find yours

4th of July is the top day for lost pets: How to prepare and find yours

Colton Jones, operations manager at Tulsa Animal Welfare, says several animals came in over the holiday weekend and urged residents to use their resources.

“Post on Facebook, post in your neighborhood groups because oftentimes animals are found within less than a mile of where they went missing from," Jones said. "Fireworks and things like that can definitely scare them and cause that to happen so definitely post on facebook.”

While you won’t always know when your animal may run away, I listened at Humane Society of Tulsa for some tips on prevention and what the best plan of action is when you lose your furry loved one.

Many Facebook groups for lost dogs in the area are available for all Facebook users. Some of these groups include Tulsa Pawboost Community, Midtown Tulsa lost-and-found pets, and more. Humane Society of Tulsa says preparing for the holiday is key if you have pets.

“It’s really important that you have your pets microchipped, that gives an identifying piece of information, so if they are picked up or found then they can have a way of contacting you,” said Lawrence DePriest, Humane Society of Tulsa operations director,

Microchipping your pet can be done at several different shelters and vet clinics across Tulsa and typically ranges from $10-$60 depending what location you attend.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

