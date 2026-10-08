Seniors in Oklahoma concerned about utility rate hike, AARP study says

TULSA, Okla. — AARP Oklahoma is urging state lawmakers to shield older residents from absorbing the costs of powering the state's rapidly expanding data center industry — even as electric bills are already on the rise.

A new AARP Oklahoma survey found that 92% of respondents age 50 and older said homeowners should not be responsible for the cost of serving new large data centers. An additional 86% said the companies building those data centers should cover those expenses themselves.

The findings reflect a broader financial anxiety gripping older Oklahomans. AARP says 65% of those surveyed reported higher electric bills over the past year, and more than three-quarters are concerned about future increases.

Sean Voskuhl, AARP Oklahoma State Director, said the burden on customers is already severe.

"Customers are really struggling. They've dealt with about $12 a month increase last year and it's been a hot summer. People are really struggling, trying to figure out how to pay their utility bills. They're making tough trade-offs, whether it's prescription drugs, you know, paying for gas, or, you know, not getting the necessities that they need," Voskuhl said.

AARP points to proposed rate hikes that could add yet another $12 monthly increase — matching what customers faced the year prior. The group is pressing state leaders to ensure those future energy costs are not passed along to residential customers as Oklahoma's data center industry continues to grow.

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