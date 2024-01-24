OK Senate bill would ban planned distance learning days in traditional schools

JENKS, Okla. — Many school districts shifted to virtual learning this week and last week due to the freezing weather, but many already put in certain days in the school year to assign lessons for students working at home.

A new state bill would ban schools from having designated distance learning days unless deemed necessary.

“Ultimately, we’re [only] really concerned about the level of education they provide our children,” Jenks Southeast Elementary parent Osas Imade told 2 News

Imade said he and his wife have to plan ahead to be home when their daughter has a distance learning day, the next one being this Friday. Jenks Public Schools set aside six of these for the 2023-24 school year.

Imade said he doesn’t mind as long as there’s advance notice.

“If it’s given ahead of time we can arrange our schedules for it," he said. "However, the reason we have school is to have the kids be in school. It’d be preferable for them to be in school.”

State Sen. Kristen Thompson (R-Edmond) opposes the idea of pre-planned distance learning days in public schools, and wrote SB1768 with Sen. Lonnie Paxton (R-Tuttle) to ban them in Oklahoma.

“What we’re seeing is that there are unfortunately some situations where these virtual days are being taken advantage of,” Sen. Thompson said.

“I can say from my personal experience with my own three children, sometimes we’re having 30-45 minutes worth of instruction. And we’re asking taxpayers to pay for a full day of instruction for our kids, and we just think not only that’s what’s best for our kids, but that’s honoring the obligation of taxpayers.”

Sen. Thompson clarifies the bill wouldn’t touch any public virtual academies, nor would it get rid of the option districts already have with going to virtual because of weather, building problems, or staff shortages.

Many Green Country school districts don’t use designated virtual days, like Tulsa, Catoosa, Claremore, and others.

But several do, such as Broken Arrow, Bixby, Jenks, and Union.

Union Public Schools told 2 News in a statement it chooses virtual days so teachers can have training days.

We did have two virtual days on the calendar this school year that our Board approved. On Virtual Days at Union, students are asked to complete assignments at home while teachers use those two days for collaboration and training. We are constantly in conversation with our parents and we believe it is best that this be a local decision made by local school boards with input from parents. Union Public Schools

Jenks also issued a statement to 2 News about its distance learning days:

“We acknowledge there are differing opinions on distance learning days. The distance learning days built into the instructional calendar create valuable time for teachers and staff to collaborate, participate in professional development, and develop strategies to support students. This time is essential for helping our employees provide the best possible educational experience for students. Although distance learning days are not the same as in-person instruction, these days do allow students an opportunity to practice a level of independence with choices and flexibility in how they approach the learning tasks their teachers plan for them to complete. Virtual learning also prepares students for pathways beyond high school where many will take virtual college courses or work remotely.” Jenks Public Schools

Thompson, who’s originally from Fort Gibson, said feedback from parents across Oklahoma lead her to believe the bill is necessary at the state level.

“Really what I’m learning is that virtual days across the board are not as useful and rigorous as they should be to do right for our kids,” she said.

Sens. Thompson and Paxton’s bill is scheduled to be first heard in committee at the capitol February 5.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

