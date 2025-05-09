Oasis Fresh Market planning second location in downtown Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — AJ Johnson's mission is all about seeing a need and meeting it.

He did that in North Tulsa, opening Oasis Fresh Market in 2021. This part of town had no other resource supporting the people who lived there.

As the years have passed, Johnson said he's noticed that same disparity plaguing another part of town.

“To have that opportunity to continue to reach people in food deserts as we know downtown is also a food desert, so we’re excited about the new developments," said Johnson.

He and his team found a piece of real estate and are opening a second location in the Arco Apartments at 6th and Cincinnati.

Johnson's whole mission is about serving food deserts. The nearest grocery store from the Arco Apartments is about 2 miles.

The plan is for about 75% of the main floor of the apartment complex, and making up the same size as their original location.

“The sauce is still being worked on, but for sure, we’re bringing a full-service grocery store to the downtown area," said Johnson. "Not only the residents but also the community that works there every single day.”

The Price family partnering to bring Johnson's vision to life. Being a small business, though, the Oasis team is asking for all of the help they can get.

“Breakfast, lunch, dinner, snacks everything in between," said Johnson.

"We’ll have it there to serve so many.”

Their goal is to serve people regardless of where they live or their income level. Another location in downtown will just make that availability and access to fresh groceries more attainable.

“A lot of great things happen around food and community and so being a light, a city on a hill, is one of our goals here. Being a refuge safe place shelter and that means everyone deserves safe and healthy access no matter where you live.”

