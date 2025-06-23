Several Okla. law enforcement agencies to provide security for Thunder parade

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — It was a night made for the history books, as the Oklahoma City Thunder captured the title of NBA champions.

And while thousands inside the Paycom Center celebrated Sunday night, thousands more will gather in Oklahoma City June 24 to share in that joy.

Oklahoma law enforcement will be ready!

Captain Josh McCoy is the commander for the Broken Arrow Special Response Team, which formed 5 years ago.

He said BA will be sending 16 of its officers to help along the parade route and to provide additional security.

“The special response team is a group of officers that are trained specifically in dealing with large gatherings, public-order style of events. They’re a team that is trained to help people demonstrate their First Amendment right and do that safely,” said McCoy.

McCoy said this is the first time a statewide effort such as this has formed.

“This is the first time that I can recall and anyone here at Broken Arrow can recall that we’ve had a group like this come together in a metro area specifically in Oklahoma City where all these agencies from the Tulsa area will be coming down to assist, and agencies from the OKC metro area will be assisting, so yeah getting everyone on the same page, this is the push you are going to see from Oklahoma going forward,” said McCoy.

Along with the Broken Arrow Police Department, the Tulsa Police Department will also be sending a team of 70 officers down to Oklahoma City for the parade.

Captain Richard Meulenberg tells 2 News the team will be taking supportive roles and providing personnel directly related to the parade.

McCoy said both teams will be closely watching for danger, especially after the 2024 shooting during the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl parade, where 23 people were shot.

“If you see something that doesn’t seem right or if you have a feeling that just doesn’t feel right, please communicate that to law enforcement. Anyone you see in a uniform with a badge that you can identify as a police officer, go up and say something immediately,” said McCoy.

The Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office is sending a team of 20 members to help provide additional security.

