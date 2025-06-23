Thunder NBA Championship inspires young Oklahoma hoopers

TULSA, Okla. — After the Oklahoma City Thunder brought home their first NBA championship on June 22, young fans are hitting the court early, hoping one day to hear their name called by the league.

Some of those aspiring players, including a few on the shorter side, are already practicing at Tulsa YouthWorks.

2 News met Jeremy Smith, who stands just 4 feet 1 inch tall and is 6 years old. He practices his shot like Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. When asked why he wants to join the NBA, Smith kept it simple.

“Because I love basketball,” he said.

Smith is already dreaming of suiting up in a Thunder uniform.

2 News asked him how cool it would be to play for Oklahoma City.

“A lot,” he said.

Jeremy isn’t the only one cheering for the Thunder. His friend Suan is a big fan too and was thrilled by the championship win.

“I was so excited. I wanted to be there so much,” Suan said.

Right now, YouthWorks players are training on a court featuring the Thunder’s iconic logo. Both Jeremy and Suan say they’re ready to lace up their shoes and someday play at Paycom Center.

“I like basketball. I can shoot all the way up there,” Suan said.

“When you do the free shots and make goals,” Smith added.

For these young fans, the dream of playing for the Thunder might be just a shot away.

