How Tulsa shops are managing the Thunder craze

TULSA, Okla. — The big Thunder win signified a new uniform across the state.

Anything and everything Thunder.

“It’s been an uphill battle trying to keep the Thunder shirts in stock and available for the customers," said Joshua Basore, Ida Red General Manager. "We’ve had everything from infant sizes all the way up to adult sizes, but keeping them in stock has been the hardest part, which is a good problem to have.”

He told 2 News more are on their way, they're just flying off the racks.

From hats to shirts to Rumble stickers, Basore said they're seeing more customers through their doors than normal.

“We're known for our t-shirts, we’re known for our gift-giving merchandise, so I think a lot of people are coming to Ida Red... looking for those items that other people are telling them that we might have," he said.

Down the street at Stash Apparel and Gifts, owner Ashley Ryan said it's been difficult to gauge how much merchandise they'd need this season, especially because the team hasn't had a run like this in years.

“People would ask do you have thunder stuff, were like 'oh yeah, here’s what we have,'" said Ryan. "It wasn’t a ton of stuff, but we had what people would need if they came in for something but then all of a sudden it's all day people are like I’m going to a game or I need this, I need a shirt or a different shirt for each play off game.”

As a born and raised Tulsan, Ryan said she's excited to be able to fill up her store with OKC gear all year long.

The gear aside, Ryan recognizes this win as a moment that is unifying the state.

“I feel like some people are kind of salty that they’re in Oklahoma City and not Tulsa, but I feel like it’s just a beautiful time for people to come together, like any time we can celebrate something and be on the same time," said Ryan. It’s not house divided, it’s not OU vs OSU, it's just something that’s amazing for Oklahoma that we all get to do together.”

Most of the shirts at both shops are locally made, which makes the hunt for the perfect shirt or hat across T-Town even sweeter.

New designs and championship gear are on their way to the local spots in the weeks ahead to make sure everyone has a shot at getting the perfect piece.

