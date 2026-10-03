Community donates household essentials for residents moving into new City Lights

TULSA, Okla. — As the City Lights Foundation prepares to open its new supportive housing community for people experiencing chronic homelessness, community members are stepping up to help furnish the homes with everyday necessities.

Volunteers and donors gathered to provide housewarming gifts for future residents of the City Lights housing complex, a $26.1 million project that is nearing completion.

The development, which 2 News Oklahoma first highlighted earlier this year during construction, is now in its final stages, with only minor touch-ups remaining before residents begin moving in.

Donations included bedding, pots and pans, cleaning supplies, coffee makers, toiletries and other household essentials designed to help residents settle into their new homes.

Yadiel Gonzales Torres was among those who contributed items.

"I think one of the biggest things really is when you're in the position to give, you should give," Gonzales Torres said. "Often times what we take for granted is what others really desperately need. Items such as something as simple as a toothbrush, or something larger like a coffee maker."

City Lights Foundation says the donation drive was intended to ensure residents have everything they need as they transition into permanent housing.

According to Sarah Grounds, executive director with the City Lights Foundation, prospective residents will be selected through Tulsa's coordinated entry system and must meet specific eligibility requirements.

"To be eligible for here, we're pulling all of our neighbors from our coordinated entry list," Grounds said. "They have to be experiencing chronic homelessness, so a year on the streets or in a shelter. They have to have at least one disability, that can be mental or physical. A lot of times it's both for our neighbors."

The housing community consists of tri-style homes, each equipped with a bedroom, bathroom, kitchen and living space.

Grounds said rent will be $400 per month and will include utilities, Wi-Fi, laundry access, supportive services and community amenities. Many residents are expected to use disability benefits to help cover housing costs.

City Lights plans to begin moving residents into the homes on October 19. A grand opening celebration is expected to take place in November.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.