No sales taxes on safety: Tulsa Dem's gun bill pushes through Senate

TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa state senator is advancing a bill she tells 2 News will make proponents of gun safety happy while also giving a discount to gun buyers in general.

"I think we're in a really sweet spot of trying something that a few states have already and have seen some success with already," Sen. Jo Anna Dossett said regarding Senate Bill 50 on Feb. 12.

The Senate minority whip's legislation would eliminate sales tax on gun safety devices purchased at federally licensed Oklahoma dealers.

If enacted into law, no tax would be charged when buying items like gun safes, cases, lock boxes, trigger locks, and barrel locks.

“I just think it kind of checks all those boxes on both sides if you will of this argument," Sen. Dossett said. "It's very, very difficult to argue with tax relief. And I think, responsible gun owners who do make the decision to keep their guns safe and secure, and out of unauthorized users' hands? Yeah, I think they deserve some tax relief for that."

Mark Heffron is a manager at Advanced Combat on South Union Avenue, and believes in the intention behind the bill.

"We're all in favor of any kind of safety device that can better our – or anyone's use of a gun," Heffron said.

Oklahoma does have room to improve its gun safety numbers. The Sooner state ranks almost in the top fourth in gun violence. Tulsa County also often deals with high rates of gun theft.



"I think any difference would help," Heffron said. "(This bill enacted into law would help) in small increments, because (amounts of) people flocking to buy a gun safety device or a gun locking device is gonna be pretty minimal, but I think it's going to be a good start."

Dossett's bill failed to get a floor vote in last year's legislative session, but it passed the Committee on Revenue and Taxation by a 7-4 margin on Feb. 10.



SB50 now heads to the Senate Appropriations Committee.

"I'm staying completely focused on the fiscal aspect of this bill that it is a very small and targeted reduction to state revenue that could end up paying big dividends in terms of keeping guns in the hands of those who own them, and not in unauthorized users' hands," the senator told 2 News.

Sen. Dossett said she plans to get co-sponsors from both parties to help push the bill to reach the governor’s desk eventually.

