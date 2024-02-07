Oklahoma bill would provide tax incentive for firearm safety equipment

OKLAHOMA CITY — A bill filed by a Tulsa senator would provide a tax incentive for the use of firearm safety devices.

It received committee approval in the Senate Finance Committee on Feb. 5 and will now be put to a vote.

Sen. Jo Anna Dossett, D-Tulsa, said it would provide a state sales tax exemption to encourage more Oklahomans to take advantage of such equipment.

Dossett said an interim study on this issue was conducted last fall. The Oklahoma Rifle Association and Everytown voiced support for using tax benefits to incentivize greater use of gun safety devices and stories, she said.

“Most Oklahomans are responsible gun owners and many already use such devices," Dossett said. "This tax exemption will encourage even more responsible gun owners to use them.”

Under SB 1476, a state sales tax exemption could be used for the purchase of firearm safety devices, including gun safes, cases, lock boxes, and trigger locks. Dossett said at more than a dozen other states are already providing incentives for the use of safety devices, and others are considering similar legislation.

“The cost to the state will be $166,000, but when you compare that to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showing gun deaths and injuries cost Oklahoma taxpayers more than $200 million a year, it’s clear this is a commonsense bill that promotes both public safety and sound fiscal policy," she said. "I’m grateful to the members of the Finance Committee for their support and look forward to advancing this important legislation.”

