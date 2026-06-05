New Zealand cyclists travel 8,000 miles to compete in the Tulsa Tough

TULSA, Okla. — Cyclists from around the world have gathered on Cry Baby Hill in Tulsa for the Tulsa Tough, one of America's most challenging races — including six riders who traveled 8,000 miles from New Zealand to compete.

Redmond Connolly is one of six cyclists from New Zealand's Butcher Bros Cycling Squad making the journey to Oklahoma for what many in the cycling community call part of "The Holy Week" of American cycling.

"Yeah, I think for the team it's quite a big objective for the year. Obviously, this week's been like the Holy Week, if you would, for American cycling with the Armed Forces in Washington and Tulsa here. So yeah, we decided to bring quite a strong team here and hopefully, yeah, we get a good result for the team and the sponsors," Connolly said.

Connolly said when his team was finally offered the opportunity to compete at Tulsa Tough, turning it down wasn't an option.

The international field joining local and national competitors creates an electric atmosphere on the hill.

The festivities kick off today at 3:55 p.m. with the men's Cat Three race, building up to the premier men's pro race at 8:20 tonight.

One notable absence from the weekend events is the long-awaited Cry Baby Hill statue. The City of Tulsa confirmed the controversial art piece will not be up in time for this year's Tulsa Tough.

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