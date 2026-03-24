New stadium announced for OKC Thunder, expected to open in 2028

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — The Oklahoma City Thunder is getting a new home.

The Oklahoma City Thunder and Continental Resources announced a 15-year naming rights partnership for a new stadium. Demolition at the new site has already begun, and construction is expected to be completed by Summer 2028. Games will continue to take place at the Paycom Center until the coliseum is ready.

“We’re grateful to expand our partnership with Continental Resources and for their belief in our organization and in the future of Oklahoma City,” said Clayton I. Bennett, chairman of the Oklahoma City Thunder. “We really wanted an Oklahoma partner for this transitional moment in the history of our city. We are proud to align with an organization that embodies the resilience, ambition, and spirit that define our state. As a company founded and built in Oklahoma, Continental shares our deep roots and enduring commitment to this state. Continental Coliseum will stand as a lasting symbol of that shared commitment — a place where our fans, our city, and our state unite to create unforgettable moments for generations.”

Oklahoma City voters approved the construction of a new coliseum in December 2023.

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