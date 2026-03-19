New McAlester library to include Choctaw Nation-funded entrepreneur spaces

MCALESTER, Okla. — The biggest public library throughout central and southeast Oklahoma is about four months from opening, with most of its first floor dedicated as a Choctaw Nation entrepreneur workspace.

“Everyone wanted us in this historic area, and I think our architect has done a great job of preserving that feel that was part of the original design in 1971, while giving some updates such as the balcony,” Southeast Oklahoma Library System executive director Michael Hull said of the coming upgrades in the new building off East Washington Avenue.

The 3,500-square-foot Chatahpreneur Coworking and Business Center as it will be known was made possible with a partnership with the Choctaw Nation worth $1 million.

“We can try to provide those small business services, and a lot of libraries do, but there’s no way we can bring the quality and expertise that Choctaw Nation is able to bring through their Chahtapreneur Center,” Hull added.

The spaces will provide business essentials such as coffee, paper, printers, internet access, and other resources, Choctaw Nation Senior Economic Development Director Billy Hamilton told 2 News.

“It's to give them a place to operate," Hamilton said. "So they wake up, get dressed, come to a culture and an environment with other entrepreneurs.”

This type of space is already available down south in Durant and Idabel, but McAlester’s will be the biggest in the tribal nation, Hamilton said.

McAlester's mayor said the center can be a game-changer within local commerce.

“It’s going to be amazing for whether it’s Choctaw Nation citizens or everyday Oklahomans who have small businesses who need help getting their foot in the door and building their business,” Mayor Justin Few said.

More information on the library and entrepreneur space can be found here.

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