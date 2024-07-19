NEW MANAGEMENT: Tulsa County Commissioners hire David Parker to run FCJJ

TULSA, Okla. — There is a new person designated to run the Family Center for Juvenile Justice.

In a special hearing July 19th the Board of County Commissioners voted to create a manager position for the juvenile home and hired David Parker to run it.

Why?

In recent months a series of allegations about the FCJJ and some employees became public with criminal and civil cases filed— those allegations include sexual crimes, drugs and physical violence.

Also a part of the meeting the 19th the Commissioners accepted taking over management of FCJJ, this is to prevent the Office of Juvenile Affairs from closing the facility later this month.

Who is David Parker?



According to Corrections1.com, an online community and resource for corrections worldwide Parker his law enforcement career as a deputy with the Woods County Sheriff’s Office in Alva, Oklahoma, while attending college. After graduating from Northwestern Oklahoma State University, he accepted a position with the Oklahoma Department of Corrections. Entering as a correctional officer, he was promoted through the ranks as an investigator, deputy warden, divisional supervisor of construction and maintenance, warden, deputy director and retiring as director of Division II. After retiring he accepted the position of jail administrator for the Tulsa County Jail located in Tulsa, Oklahoma, a 1,900-bed facility.

The Board of County Commissioners learned on July 8 that the OJA held a series of interviews with Judge Kevin Gray and others about the misconduct and noncompliance allegations. The OJA also conducted a number of announced and unannounced visits to the center.

As a result, the OJA put the center back on probation, claiming the center failed to satisfy its standards, applicable policies, and regulations.

The BOCC released this statement following the meeting:

The Board of County Commissioners of the County of Tulsa acted today to assume management of the Tulsa County Juvenile Justice Detention Home with the full support of the Oklahoma Office of Juvenile Affairs.



The immediate shift in responsibility comes after more than 50 years with the Juvenile Detention Home being operated and managed by the Tulsa Juvenile Bureau of the District Court, under the supervision of the Chief Judge of the Juvenile Division. Last week, OJA said it was prepared to close the Detention Home on July 31 absent significant operational improvements.



OJA representatives met with County Officials on Monday, July 15, and suggested immediate management changes. Discussion centered on the immediate takeover of management of the Detention Home by the BOCC.



Although the Juvenile Bureau has managed the Juvenile Detention Home effectively for more than five decades, it has deteriorated under the recent administration. OJA has been engaged with the Juvenile Bureau for more than two years to improve operations of the home, but the level of improvement has not been adequate. The Board of County Commissioners has accepted the challenge to take over management of the Juvenile Detention Home.



At the July 15 meeting with the OJA, several individuals were identified who could possibly assist with the day-to-day management and improvements needed at the Juvenile Detention Home. David Parker was one individual identified. Parker was previously the Jail Administrator at David L. Moss for four years and has more than 30 years’ experience in the detention field. David Parker expressed an interest in assisting Tulsa County with the management of Juvenile Detention Home.



The management changes will go into effect immediately following the BOCC approval. To ensure there is no disruption to the level of care provided detainees housed at the Juvenile Detention Home, the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office is assisting by providing supplemental detention staffing as needed. A thorough review of staffing and resources is ongoing.

