Second former Tulsa juvenile detention officer charged with sex crimes

TULSA, Okla. — A second former detention officer at the Tulsa County Family Center for Juvenile Justice is facing charges involving sex abuse against minors.

This comes amid a civil rights lawsuit against multiple staff and public officials tied to the center.



Dquan Doyle is charged with sexual battery, indecent exposure, causing/aiding/abetting minor in a drug crime, and possession of contraband in jail.

According to court documents, the latest allegations came up during an interview with a juvenile in custody about previous allegations against Doyle for bringing contraband into the center.

Doyle is also named in the civil rights lawsuit that alleges he sexually assaulted and abused multiple kids in the detention center.

Tulsa County Juvenile Detention Officer Jonathan Hines was charged with human trafficking, possessing a cell phone in jail, and destroying evidence in April.

In May, more charges were brought against Hines.

Hines is due in court on June 25 for a preliminary hearing. 2 News will have crews at the courthouse.

This is a developing story.

