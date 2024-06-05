MORE CHARGES: Former juvenile detention officer accused of soliciting minor

TULSA, Okla. — More charges were filed against former Tulsa County juvenile detention officer Jonathan Hines on June 5.

Charges of soliciting a minor for indecent exposure or pictures and having a phone in jail were filed on the same day Hines was due to be in court for a preliminary hearing on his previous charges.

In April, Hines was charged with human trafficking, having a phone in jail, and destroying evidence.

Here's that story:

Tulsa juvenile detention officer charged with human trafficking

In May, Hines was namedin a civil rights lawsuit with 21 victims alleging widespread sexual abuse in the Tulsa County Family Center for Juvenile Justice.

More on the lawsuit:

Advocacy group calls for Tulsa detention center shutdown amid sex abuse claims

The latest charges filed against Hines accuse him of soliciting a minor in the juvenile detention center for sexual favors.

Court documents said Hines asked the victim to see and touch his private parts at least two times. The victim allegedly said yes but found ways to delay Hines.

The affidavit said the victim handled the interactions this way out of fear of reprisal. The victim also said they had seen how Hines treated other residents who outright declined his advances.

The Tulsa County Sheriff's Office learned of these allegations after Hines' mother gave them a letter written in crayon that was addressed to Hines.

The victim told investigators that Hines gave out contraband like candy, vape pens and money to them and other residents.



RELATED >>> Advocacy group calls for Tulsa detention center shutdown amid sex abuse claims

The affidavit also said Hines smuggled his cell phone and Apple Watch into the facility. He allegedly used those to show the victim and other residents nude pictures of girls and himself.

He also allegedly bragged about making a lot of money from his OnlyFans page and suggested the victim come work for him after they were released, according to court documents.

He allegedly offered $1,000 a month and to share anything he had at the time with him, including women he was having sexual relationships with.

When the victim was leaving the facility, Hines allegedly gave them his home address and phone number and asked the victim to write him.

Court documents said the victim was too scared to say anything out of fear of Hines physically assaulting him since there were no cameras in his room.

Hines pleaded not guilty in the human trafficking case and is being held on a $200,000 bond. His next court date is June 26.

The Broken Arrow Police Department is investigating more potential underage victims outside of the jail. BAPD said a warrant is issued for him in that case and that the investigation was sent to the Tulsa County District Attorney.

2 News will continue to follow this case and the lawsuit against the Tulsa County Family Center of Juvenile Justice as they develop.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

