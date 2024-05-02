Tulsa juvenile detention officer charged with human trafficking

TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa County employee is accused of bribing a minor for sexual favors at the juvenile jail (Family Center for Juvenile Justice, or FCJJ).

Criminal justice advocates are speaking out and calling this one example of a rotted culture at the facility.

Tulsa County Juvenile Detention Officer Jonathan Hines is charged with human trafficking, possessing a cell phone in jail, and destroying evidence.

According to the affidavit, Hines acted like the toilet in the victim’s cell needed repairing, shoved a shoe in the door, and sexually assaulted the inmate. The reports detail more than one occasion.

Investigators were told Hines would get weed, snacks, and other contraband for inmates in exchange for sex and that the victim agreed to “take one for the team.”

Investigators seized Hines' cell phone. The affidavit states Hines fidgeted with the phone before handing it over and that a forensic extraction later revealed a text thread deleted at the same time frame he met with investigators.

Hines denied the allegations in the documents. In the report, he stated he is “too nice” and believes the inmates were mad at him for making them follow the rules.

Oklahoma Appleseed, a local criminal justice non-profit organization, issued a lengthy statement demanding change to a pervasive problem.

It read in part, “these allegations are not the result of one ‘bad apple,’ but rather a culture of negligence and incompetence that has festered for too long in the FCJJ.”

The organization also demanded an investigation by Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond and asked Tulsa County District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler to recuse himself from this case.

2 News reached out to the Tulsa County Juvenile Bureau, which oversees the facility, the Oklahoma AG’s office, and Oklahoma Appleseed but did not hear back. However, a statement from Oklahoma Appleseed is available here.

Kunzweiler’s office sent this statement:

“The concerns raised need to go through the proper channels of the law enforcement investigation. I encourage Oklahoma Appleseed to report any information relevant to a law enforcement investigation to the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office.”

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

