NEW JOBS: Vinita expanding industrial park on 170 acres of land, people react

VINITA, Okla. — The City of Vinita is working on a nearly $1 million investment just miles from the planned American Heartland Theme Park.

The city got funding to expand its industrial park to boost economic opportunity for the area.

"We’re only 5,300 people. I mean, 50 jobs is huge," said Vinita resident Kathy Hershey.

Over the next several months, the 170 acres of land next to an existing industrial park will be developed by businesses looking to come to the city.

City of Vinita

The park is just north of downtown Vinita, minutes from their main street.

"It’s kind of like a dream come true. This expansion of 170 acres will allow an untold number of jobs coming to Vinita and investment," said Vinita's Economic and Community Development Coordinator Misty Deffenbaugh.



She said the money was from the 2022 legislative session, where legislatures approved bills to split $250 million for developments across the state. That money came through the Progressing Rural Economic Prosperity Fund.

This is the same fund that is being used to pay for a new control tower at the Tulsa International Airport.

"We’re really trying to maximize the jobs per acre because that’s something that all of northeastern Oklahoma, all of Oklahoma needs. You know, good-paying jobs," said Deffenbaugh.

2 News wanted to learn more about what people in Vinita think about the industrial park's expansion.

That's when we met Kathy Hershey and Gina Moss. They work at the local nonprofit, the Vinita Potters Guild, which opened just a couple of years ago.

They said they're for the expansion if it positively impacts the residents.

"So hopefully, it’s not a big industry kicking the little man out of the way because that happens, especially in the small areas like this. Who’s going to fight them? We don’t have the money," said Hershey.

She said the town needs growth but doesn't want people who fly and then back out. She wants people to become permanent residents in the town, loving Vinita for what it is.

Moss said it could also be an opportunity for the people in Vinita to find good-paying jobs.

"Something that they can actually work and have a future towards. Have something that they can retire from. You know to actually be there and commit to it. Cause there really are very few places around here that are like that," Moss said.

During the conversation with Moss and Hershey, asked a few questions about the expansion.

So, 2 News took their questions to City Clerk Brian Prince.

Here are his answers:

Is there a plan if the buildings don’t get occupied?

We are not building spec buildings in the park. It is the company that will purchase the land and build. And yes there is an agreement if no building is built in a certain timeline the land will be sold back to us.

Will the companies be advised to hire people in Vinita or will they have free rein to bring people in from elsewhere?

They will have equal opportunity to hire whoever fits the job requirements. We hope that with the new jobs, people will relocate and live here to fill the positions.

If the American Heartland Theme Park isn’t built, are there concerns some businesses looking at the town will decide to go somewhere else?

No, we have an industrial park that is ready to be built in to provide jobs and services that currently are needed in our area.

Moss and Hershey said they’ll be ready to welcome new people to the pottery studio.

"Some populations here that are going to add to the community, add to the accessibility of everything that we have and always more potters," said Moss.

The city said they expect portions of the expansion to be completed by April or May of 2025.

