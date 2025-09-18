New homes coming to north Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Dozens of new homes are heading to north Tulsa.

The dirt is turning at Flat Rock Ridge just east of 36th Street North and Peoria.

“It just makes me excited,” said Tracie Chandler. “We’re getting more rooftops.”

Tracie Chandler with the Phoenix Development Council has been working to bring more life to this corridor for more than a decade.

KJRH

“There were times where I couldn’t sleep for dreaming about what this could look like,” said Chandler.

She says it’s exciting that Capital Homes is bringing 73 brand new houses here, and high-quality ones too.

“The same quality that you would get in Broken Arrow or Owasso, you’re going to get right here in north Tulsa,” said Merton Huff.

Capital Homes

Merton Huff is a new homes specialist for the company. For an area that’s been traditionally overlooked, Capital Homes says this neighborhood will provide a pathway to homeownership, bring investment to the community, and help revitalize the area. \

“This part of this community is being invested in,” said Huff. “People are not afraid to build out here.”

This intersection has seen a lot of progress recently. In August, Phoenix at 36N opened its doors.

Local News PHASE ONE: Phoenix at 36 North opens with 100 mixed-income units in north Tulsa Emma Burch

Soon, The Grocery Box will have a 3,000 square foot grocery store on the bottom of the Phoenix building.

Local News More grocery options heading to north Tulsa Naomi Keitt

Nearby business owners say it’s a good thing.

“With this development coming back online all groups are excited about the opportunity to be able to come back to this area to be able to live, work, and play,” said Charles Harper.

Charles Harper is the CEO of World Won Development, which runs the 36th Street North Event Center.



He says more rooftops will spur more business growth in the community he calls home.

“I’m excited about the conversations around restaurants, coffee shops, walkable spaces, and all those things,” said Harper.

The goal is to bring the neighborhood to the area by early 2026.

To learn more, click here.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

