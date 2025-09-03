More grocery options heading to north Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — The community of north Tulsa will soon have more access to fresh grocery options.



“Our goal is to make sure that people feel seen,” said Tina Noordhoff. “They feel cared about, and all we all want to do is feel loved.”



The Grocery Box’s Retail Engagement Manager, Tina Noordhoff, currently runs the 700-square-foot micro-store on the Dream Center’s campus.



Soon, she’ll be at the new 3,000 square foot location at the bottom of the newly opening Phoenix at 36 North.

“This store is such a help in this neighborhood that store is going to be such a great help there,” said Noordhoff.



Fresh grocery items have been historically hard to get in north Tulsa. There has been progress like the opening of Oasis in 2021.



However, a lot of north Tulsa is still in a food desert. Tackling this issue has been a part of Tulsa’s comprehensive plan for years. City stats show 1 in 4 Tulsans live in a food desert.



The city’s recommendations include:



Incentivizing more grocery store development in food deserts

Reducing barriers to fresh food



“I think it’s a good idea,” said Willie Biggins II. “It’s good for the community.”



Willie Biggins II lives near 36th Street North and Peoria. He’s excited to see a new option for grocery shopping coming soon.



“It’s growing,” said Biggins. “That’s what I see. I’m seeing that they put a lot out this way that’ll be beneficial.”

For Noordhoff, it’s another way to serve their community.



“We’re just blessed to be able to move into that neighborhood,” said Noordhoff.



Noordhoff says The Grocery Box is still waiting on a few permits before it can open the doors to its new store.

