Coweta Police chief takes 2 News on exclusive tour inside their new station

COWETA, Okla. — Coweta's police department is set to leave behind nearly a century of cramped quarters when a new, state-of-the-art headquarters — four times the size of its current facility — opens in early 2027.

I got an exclusive tour of the new building with Coweta Police Chief Mike Bell, who says the upgrade is long overdue for a department struggling to keep pace with the needs of a growing city.

Among the most pressing problems with the current facility: evidence storage. Officers have been forced to use a converted jail cell — with no climate control — to house evidence.

"Right now we've got an old jail cell that we use to store evidence in and it's not climate controlled in there so it's real nasty in there," Bell said. "So finally there is a huge room where we can store evidence in and as you can see it's big. It's going to have new shelves in it. We've got a brand new tracking system that we are getting ready to purchase through our new Central Square."

The new building will also feature upgraded security, modern technology, and significantly more space for officers to carry out their daily responsibilities — resources Bell says are critical to keeping pace with Coweta's continued growth.

The shortcomings of the current headquarters extend beyond evidence storage. The existing facility has just one restroom shared by both male and female officers and offers no shower facilities for staff.

The new headquarters will address those issues head-on. In addition to expanded operational space, the facility will include dedicated interview rooms, private meeting areas for victims and others who need to speak with police, and improved public-facing areas designed to make interactions with the department more accessible and comfortable.

Bell said the project is about more than a new building — it's about ensuring the department has the tools and space it needs to serve Coweta for decades to come.

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