New businesses reflect growing economic impact of Hispanic and Latino community

ESPAÑOL: Una versión de esta historia en español está disponible aquí

The Hispanic and Latino population in Tulsa increased more than 38,000 between 2010 and 2022.

This population boost has led to an increase in new businesses, like the recently opened Plaza 21.

Local News BUSINESS GALA: Hispanic community highlights Latino-owned businesses Isabel Flores

2 News Oklahoma's Isabel Flores spoke to Denisse Garcia, who owns her own shop in Plaza 21, selling items from boots to cowboy hats.

She said she's seen firsthand the growth of the Hispanic and Latino community in the city.

“It's grown a lot. A lot, a lot, a lot," she said. "I keep seeing new businesses pop up.”

Garcia said the plaza is an excellent location because of how varied and accessible it is for people looking for anything from clothes to a good haircut.

“This way, everything is within reach of everyone," she said. "They know where to go and know this is where they can find what they need.”

The owner of Plaza 21, Abigail Campos, said she wants Plaza 21 to be a place where business owners can grow and show off their products and services.

“It’s really helping entrepreneurs because many of them were uncomfortable going to places that they made them sign contracts to be there for a certain amount of time," said Campos. "We don’t do that here. Here, we tell them they can rent a spot and if they find it doesn’t work for them, they can opt out.”

She said she’s also working to bring more exposure to the plaza and its entrepreneurs.

“We all support each other here," said Campos. "We’ve also been hosting events for people to get to know the plaza.”

Garcia said the plaza has also helped to bring the community closer together and given sellers a way to interact with more customers face-to-face.

“Now, I know more entrepreneurs here that I only used to know on like Facebook, so it’s really cool- truly," she said.

According to recent figures, 16 percent of the Tulsa population is Hispanic, with the majority of Hispanics working in the food industry, contributing heavily to the Tulsa economy.

The plaza will also be hosting another opening to introduce its food court, further allowing space for restaurant owners to showcase their talents.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

