BUSINESS GALA: Hispanic community highlighting Latino-owned businesses

TULSA, Okla — The Tulsa Area Hispanic Chamber of Commerce is holding a Business Gala on Nov. 9 to spotlight Tulsa's Hispanic and Latino-owned businesses.

Dr. Martha Zapata, the organization's President and CEO, tells me there is an issue that many business owners in the Hispanic community face.

"Many Latinos do not have enough funds dedicated to promote their businesses," said Zapata.

She said because of this, they have to rely on partnerships and word of mouth.

"The Tulsa Area Hispanic Chamber of Commerce is here to change that and make these Hispanic businesses better known."

She hopes the gala will be able to do just that.

It will be the second annual gala to honor business owners.

Jose Bamarca comes from Guatemala and owns 918 Maple Tacos and Catering.

He has been able to open his own restaurant after finding success catering events ranging from weddings to birthday parties.

Alexander Gomez moved from Venezuela and is the owner of Tulsa Mobile Bartenders.

Both gentlemen have had to grow their businesses from the ground up to ensure that they stand out from the rest.

They were both recognized at last year's Business Gala for their efforts and products.

Bamarca said Hispanic business owners stick together to help each other out rather than compete.

"That's what growing is, I'm used to supporting other businesses," he said. "Then I turn them to the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce that can provide them with even more resources."

This is exactly how Bamarca met Gomez.

"As immigrants, we are excited to have these opportunities and be able to grow," said Gomez.

Visit the chamber's Facebook page for more information on how to vote for your favorite Hispanic and Latino-owned businesses and get tickets to this year's gala.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

