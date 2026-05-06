New bill would require Oklahoma camps to create emergency action plan for hazards, weather

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — A new bill that would require all youth camps in Oklahoma to conduct hazard assessments and create emergency action plans is on the governor's desk.

House Bill 1675 specifies that each camp's plan must include severe weather hazards connected to the site and evacuation routes.

State Rep. Josh Cantrell says he was inspired to create the bill following last year's deadly flooding at Camp Mystic in Texas.

"This bill is about keeping our children safe, and to assure parents that when they send their children to camp, it will be a wonderful and safe experience," Cantrell said. "It is not intended to put onerous regulations on camp owners, nor is it focused on any particular camp."

State Senator Ally Seifried, a Claremore representative and the Senate author of the bill, said the goal is to give parents peace of mind.

“Camp should be a time for kids to let loose and have fun,” Seifried said. “But parents shouldn’t have to sit at home worrying every time they see a severe weather alert. This bill makes sure camps have clear emergency plans in place and staff who know what to do when the weather takes a turn for the worse."

In addition to creating emergency plans, the bill requires youth camps to have at least two methods of receiving severe weather alerts, ways to notify guardians, and shelter access.

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