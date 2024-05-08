NCAA-II Women's golf tournament continues after storms in Bartlesville

BARTLESVILLE, Okla. — There was some damage at the Hillcrest Country Club in Bartlesville after storms hit on May 6.

At the club, more than a half dozen teams are competing for a championship. The teams waited as crews cleaned up the course.

Golf was the last thing on anyone's mind as the storm rolled through Bartlesville.

It's hard to imagine though — some 16 hours after that tornado hit — golf picked back up.

Hillcrest Country Club is the site of the NCAA D2 Central Regional Golf Tournament.

Rogers State University is the host and it features nine teams across five different states one as far as South Dakota.

The second round began with a delayed start at 2 p.m. and finished later on May 7.

