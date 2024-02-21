Muskogee’s first black mayor reflects on time in office

MUSKOGEE, Okla. — Muskogee’s first black mayor is reflecting on his time in office. Nearly four years after Marlon Coleman was elected, he decided not to run again. He explains his impact in the community and his message to the next generation.

“It’s been a decade all together, and I think that’s long enough to leave your mark,” said Marlon Coleman.

Inside Temple of Hope where Mayor Marlon Coleman serves as lead pastor, he’s thinking about his next steps. Public office has consumed his life for the last 10 years. He spent six years on Muskogee’s city council and the last four years as mayor.

“As much as it can take the life out of you, I’ve enjoyed it,” said Coleman.

With humble beginnings in the deep south, Coleman says Muskogee has provided him with many opportunities. Coleman's historic opportunity was being named the city’s 50th mayor and the first black person to hold that position.

“That’s been emotional,” said Coleman. “That’s been a really emotional process for me. I have seen glass ceilings that would not have been broken anywhere else except for me being here in Muskogee.”

Coleman says he’s proud of the impact he’s made on his community, specifically in four areas he sought to make better from the very beginning.

In his time, the city spent $24 million to fix up about 100 miles of road.

“One of the things that we were really excited about is how many streets we’ve been able to repair,” said Coleman. “We had a really bad reputation in terms of our streets.”

The city has also brought in more jobs in new areas, like the bitcoin mining facility at Port Muskogee’s John T Griffin Industrial Park.

They’ve also added more restaurant options like a new Whataburger and an Olive Garden that’s opening soon.

Additionally, more housing options have been added to keep people in town.

“This has really been the ride of a lifetime for the city of Muskogee in the last four years,” said Coleman.

For the next generation, Coleman hopes he’s set an example that anything is possible.

“To see what I was able to do in Muskogee compared to what I’ve come from,” said Coleman. “I think that’s been a really really good story to tell and I hope it’s encouraging to other people of color that they can be whatever they want to be.”

Coleman’s last day in office is April 8th. He chose not to run for re-election.

