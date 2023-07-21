Muskogee launches new phase of $24M street rehab project

MUSKOGEE, Okla. — It’s being called the largest street improvement project in the city of Muskogee. $24 million is going to fix up more than 100 miles of residential roads.

“It’s the best and biggest thing we’ve ever done,” said Mike Miller, Muskogee City Manager.

During a ceremonial groundbreaking Friday morning, City Manager Mike Miller helped kick off the road work on the west side of Muskogee. Starting Monday, the city will launch phase two and three of the four phase project.

“It’s the largest street improvement budget that we’ve had,” said Miller.

City crews started fixing up roads back in 2021 with a focus on the northeast side of Muskogee.

“We’re glad to hear it,” said Dee Lear. “Muskogee needs it for sure."

Dee Lear and her walking buddy Eileen Van Kirk live in Muskogee. They’re glad to see the fixes.

“There’s some places coming down the hill here on 48th that have eroded away so it’s really time, I think, that everybody’s in Muskogee is excited to get the roads worked on,” said Eileen Van Kirk.

A 2019 sales tax renewal provided about $12 million for the work. The City of Muskogee Foundation matched that money dollar for dollar bringing the total to $24 million. The focus is on residential roads and when the entire project is finished more than 100 miles will be fixed up.

“I think it’s great,” said Van Kirk. “Less wear and tear on your car and it’s also safer.”

Once the west side improvements are done, city crews will be finished with about 73% of the streets in the project. The work is scheduled to last 180 days.

