Muskogee prepares for winter storm

MUSKOGEE, Okla. — Inside Muskogee’s Emergency Operations Center, the team is keeping a close eye on conditions, gearing up for the potential of snow to blanket the city.

Assistant Public Works Director Avery Rigney explains the resources the city has on hand.

“We keep salt and sand in a stockpile,” said Avery Rigney. “We start stockpiling materials in October every year.”

KJRH

Rigney says they have hundreds of tons of salt and sand, thousands of gallons of brine, 7 salt and sand spreaders, and 4 snowplows.

While the Oklahoma Department of Transportation treats the Shawnee Bypass, West Okmulgee, and Highway 69, the city focuses on other major roads through town.

“We focus on collector and anterior streets,” said Rigney. “We try to stay out of the residential areas.”

Rigney says there are two areas they shut down during winter weather, including the hill on Country Club Road and Buffalo Drive by the VA Hospital.

“Even with it plowed, treated, everything, it’s still not something we feel comfortable putting our employees to do, and we definitely don’t feel comfortable saying hey, public, this street is open for you guys to use in this event,” said Rigney.

It’s not just the condition of the streets that’s a concern, but the neighbors who call them home.

“It’s absolutely dangerous,” said Rich Schaus.

KJRH

Gospel Rescue Mission cares for the most vulnerable. Executive Director Rich Schaus says they’re opening their doors 24/7 starting at 9 am on Friday, January 23, and will keep them open until at least January 30 for anyone who needs a warm place to stay.

“We’re going to get them warm,” said Rich Schaus. “Get them to a safe place. Let them be reminded of the fact that we love them, we care about them, and we want the best for them.”

Schaus says they have 86 regular beds, plenty of extra mattresses, and 8 donated sofa beds.

“If they can get here, they’ll be all right,” said Schaus. “I can promise you that.”

The city says there could be a delay in trash service depending on the conditions.

Muskogee Public Schools is keeping a close eye on the forecast to see if any cancellations are needed. You can view their inclement weather procedure here.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

