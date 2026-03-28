Muskogee police looking for "armed and dangerous" suspect following deadly shooting

MUSKOGEE, Okla. — Muskogee police are looking for a suspect they said is "armed and dangerous" following a deadly shooting the morning of March 28.

Police said the shooting happened near 900 North K Street around 4 am.

Police said the suspect, 42-year-old Jesus Garcia, got into a fight with the victim, 38-year-old Elio Hernandez, at that location. Police said Garcia left, then came back later and shot Hernandez.

Police said Garcia ran from the scene. They are asking anyone with information on his location to call 911.

KJRH

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