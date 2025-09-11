Muskogee County school grants provide free lunch for all students

MUSKOGEE, Okla. — $800,000 for Hilldale Schools will fill some critical needs for students.

Starting September 15, lunchtime at Hilldale Public Schools will be free for every student. Grant money is helping the district provide this to families – nearly half of whom already qualify for free and reduced lunch.

“We’re making sure every kid gets fed every day, which gives them a sense of purpose,” said Hilldale Public Schools Superintendent Erik Puckett. “You’re not worried about where that next meal is coming from when you’re at school.”

$200,000 is going toward free meals for the more than 1,900 Hilldale students.

The grant money from the William Barry Love Foundation is providing for much more including:



$150,000 for expanded college credit opportunities at Connors State College

$123,000 for 175 new laptops

$264,620 for the district’s first full-day summer program

$150,000 to hire master teachers to serve as instructional coaches

“It’s truly about someone going in and trying to help you become a better educator. Help kids,” said Superintendent Puckett. “I think it’s a game changer as far as putting more money back in our budgets to help us.”

KJRH

The Hilldale Public School District isn’t the only one getting money from the William Barry Love Foundation. Muskogee Public Schools will benefit from grant money too.

Superintendent Dr. Jarod Mendenahll says as they grapple with changes in federal funding, this group stepping in to help eases the burden in their budget.

“We feel very good about those partnerships those foundations that are stepping up they’re filling a lot of that gap that we’ve lost,” said Muskogee Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Jarod Mendenhall.



$187,500 will launch Muskogee Public Schools’ Early College High School in partnership with Connors State College

$100,000 for an after-school program at Pershing Elementary

$100,000 for an extended day program for 6 th and 7 th graders

and 7 graders $694,400 for 10 new reading and math interventionists

“That is huge that means we can pull students out of their classroom and work with them one on one if they’re struggling,” said Dr. Mendenhall.

Superintendent Puckett says it shows local commitment to public education.

“I think it proves that people care,” said Superintendent Puckett. “You know right now we’re in a part where sometimes I think our teachers might feel it’s difficult to teach and the love going back into the classroom, the love that we’re putting into our kids, it’s just reassurance that the community supports you.”

The President of the William Barry Love Foundation and President and CEO of Love Bottling Company James Gulley said, "This grant reflects our mission to ensure every student in Muskogee has access to the opportunities and support they need to thrive. William Barry Love built his life and legacy here, and this is one way we continue honoring his vision for Muskogee’s future.”

“When we invest in our students, we invest in the future of Muskogee. Our community’s success depends on giving local youth every chance to succeed, and that’s why we are proud to support Hilldale with funding that meets real needs and creates lasting opportunities.”

