Muscogee Nation to build new casino in Coweta

COWETA, Okla. — A new casino is headed to Coweta after an announcement from Muscogee Nation Gaming Enterprises July 25.

The tribe said it has a capital investment of $100 million to build a casino hotel and restaurant five minutes north of downtown Coweta, at the southeast corner of Highway 51 and East 131st Street South.



Misty Yocham owns The Pink Cactus boutique in town and sees only benefits from the plans of the casino and 46-room hotel in her hometown.

"I think it'll boost the economy," Yocham said. "I think it'll get people downtown and going to all the businesses and be great."

The Muscogee Nation wants the future casino hotel to have a local appeal and its size will reflect that, at just 104,000 square-feet.

"Sometimes people will go to the most convenient (casino)," Muscogee Casinos CEO Pat Crofts told 2 News. "This facility will have over 1,000 parking spaces. It will be easy in and easy out. We're gonna do some improvements along Highway 51 (too)."

Crofts said the location was already owned by the tribe and plans had been in the works for about a year.

Muscogee Nation Casinos

The demographics are good. The traffic counts are good. And it's an under-served area within our jurisdiction," he said.

The tribe did have to seal the deal with the City of Coweta and nearby properties, he added.

"There's been some conversations with the neighbors. No opposition that we know of has surfaced," Crofts said.

Crofts says 250 jobs will move to Coweta when it is completed in spring 2026, which Yocham can support.

"You're bringing in more people to the area and more people will move this way. And I just think it'll be good for us," she said.

Crofts said the project will break ground in September and receive funding from a $100 million capital investment.

