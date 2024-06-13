GROUND BREAKING: Muscogee Nation breaks ground on Eufaula Casino & Hotel

EUFAULA, Okla. — The next destination to bring tourism, jobs and revenue to the Eufaula community is well on its way, according to its builders the Muscogee (Creek) Nation.

"This right here is a prime location, easy access off the highway," MCN Principal Chief David Hill told 2 News on June 13, just after the project's groundbreaking ceremony. "It's gonna attract a lot of people."

Tribal leaders added during the ceremony that the cultural impact of such an investment is worth remembering.

"You can just imagine the tribe somewhat trying to be wiped out, wiped off this world. Yet here we are," MCN Speaker of The House Randall Hicks said.

Renderings show a 20,500-square-foot casino, a 46-room hotel standing three stories tall, a 90-seat restaurant, and a parking lot to hold more than 600 vehicles located off Highway 69.



Chief Hill said his team wants to ensure the concept remains a team effort with locals in Eufaula.

"Working with our partnerships, with the communities," Hill said. "Working with Eufaula, I mean it's just going to add more to (the building)."

That can't be possible without the 100+ jobs the casino and hotel aims to bring with it.

That's enough to get the support of Eufaula business owner Tim Whitt, of The Pied Piper pest control service.

Whitt said with new subdivisions and businesses popping up around town, the planned casino & hotel complements Eufaula's potential.

"This is just going to add more amenities. You know, the hotel side, the restaurant side," Whitt said.

"The area's expanding and developing, right? So this is just going to add to that draw."

The Eufaula Casino Hotel & Resort is expected to finish construction by November 2025.

