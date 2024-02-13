Muscogee Nation previews summer feeding program

TULSA, Okla. — A lot of people cannot escape the expense of groceries. However, thanks to a new program from the Muscogee Nation, a lot of people will be getting some help.

"For us, it’s just a part of who we are and taking care of the communities across our reservation," Jason Salsman, a spokesman for the tribe said.

The Muscogees, in partnership with the Chicksawas, Cherokees, Hunger Free Oklahoma and the USDA are launching a Summer EBT program. Its budget will exceed $16 million, with about $2 million committed from the tribe. It will benefit more than one-hundred-thousand green country kids.

"I know there are hungry kids, but I didn’t realize there were that many. I’m surprised," Jenks neighbor Jerry Fretz said.

February's weather has summer out of mind, but tribal leaders thought this was the best time to strike the deal.

"If there’s an opportunity in front of us, and everybody’s ready to rock, let’s go," Salsman said.

The program will add $40 per month to EBT cards, through the nation’s existing WIC program.

Principal Chief David Hill said, "We know many children depend on services like this, for them it’s not an issue of politics, but an issue of need. So, we knew how important it was to make this happen.”

Fretz retired from teaching years ago, and saw that herself.

"I think they need it. I’ve worked with kids in all economic areas and many of those kids didn’t have a meal, except what they had at lunch," Fretz said, "In the Summer, in those days, they didn’t have a summer program, or food for the kids."

Plans are still being finalized, while they seek guidance from tribes who have implemented similar programs.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

